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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1761 - Todd Schumacher - Martin gets a plea deal
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0 view • December 20, 2021
Martin, who was Todd’s neighbor, joined another man to burglarize Todd’s home while he was at work. Later on in the day, Martin shot Todd 3 times outside his home, hitting him in the chest and abdomen. Martin was tied to the crime 19 years later by DNA evidence.
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