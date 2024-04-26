Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THOUSANDS INFECTED IN UK TAINTED BLOOD SCANDAL
channel image
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
5639 Subscribers
545 views
Published 21 hours ago

In perhaps one of the largest medical scandals in the UK, thousands of hemophiliacs were given serious diseases when they unknowingly received tainted blood products. Without their knowledge, these people received blood from HIV positive, Hepatitis B,C and A positive donors who were sex workers and prisoners.  We look into this rare moment where the public, legacy media, and over 180 politicians are aligned to bring justice for the victims. 

AIRDATE: April 25, 2024

#UKBloodScandal #Factor8 #ContaminatedBlood

Keywords
united kingdomtainted bloodblood scandalfactor8

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket