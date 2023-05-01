Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Making Order Out of Chaos Confirms Gary Harpst is Critical to Leading Yourself and Others
8 views
channel image
Counter Culture Mom
Published 17 hours ago |

“Order springs forth from chaos,” affirms Gary Harpst. Gary is a leadership expert and the author of Built to Beat Chaos: Biblical Wisdom for Leading Yourself and Others. Gary shares insight into the model of leadership that God created for man. In the beginning, Gary points out, God began with chaos and created order from it. Chaos is not a bad thing, but rather an opportunity to produce something beautiful out of it. The Lord gave us a heart, a mind, and imagination that can come together to create action for His glory! Leadership is rooted in that action, and a true leader is someone who has the desire and reason to move toward a purpose with a group of like-minded people.



TAKEAWAYS


To lead well, you must stay close to God, spend time with other believers, read scripture daily, and listen to the Lord’s voice 


Holiness in the Bible is rooted in purpose - if we are fulfilling God’s will for our lives, then we are living a Holy life


Work is hard! It’s not meant to be easy - it’s meant to be meaningful


Without a right and Godly purpose, any action that a leader takes is meaningless



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Roll With It Trailer: https://bit.ly/3Lnl01D

Roll With It Tickets: https://bit.ly/3L88Zfk 

Built to Beat Chaos Book Trailer: https://bit.ly/3N4Lxlq 

Why Work is Holy Video: https://bit.ly/3Lm2yq0 

Built to Beat Chaos Book: https://amzn.to/3Lt1ZLi


🔗 CONNECT WITH GARY HARPST

Website: https://leadfirst.ai/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leadfirstai 

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/garyharpst/ 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/leadfirst_ai 

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LeadFirst-ai 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
biblescriptureleadershipbiblical wisdomtina griffincounter culture mom showgary harpstbuilt to beat chaos

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket