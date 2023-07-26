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Flashback 1915 - San Francisco World's Fair.
Aussie Flyers
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113 views • July 26, 2023

Welcome to the Panama-Pacific Expo. Also known as the 1915 San Francisco World's Fair.
Where the narrative tells us, this is all temporary. Built in less than two years, only to be torn down in 6 months.

Yeah right.

Footage courtesy of Unknown.

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The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.

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