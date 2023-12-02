Create New Account
Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: The Elite SWARM of Exploitation - Children, Workers, Adrenochrome, & More.
What is happening
Published 15 hours ago

Streamed live on Jun 8, 2023

Volunteer or Donate at Shiva4President.com


Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: The Elite SWARM of Exploitation - Children, Workers, Adrenochrome, & More.


In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, shares how we must build a bottoms up movement to expose the swarm of Elites and how they work together to exploit working people and their children.


Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.


Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.


To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit: vashiva.com/join or TruthFreedomHealth.com and either contribute to this educational movement or become a Warrior-Scholar.


Find out more at TruthFreedomHealth.com.


Be the Light!


Dr.SHIVA


