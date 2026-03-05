🚀🇮🇷 Enters Khorramshahr-4: Why Israel will come to regret hitting Iran

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Iran has launched the Khorramshahr-4 ballistic missile toward Israel, unleashing one of its most powerful medium-range weapons.
What's known about the missile?
📹 2,000-km strike range: Built to punch through the world’s most advanced integrated air-defense systems
📹 High-precision targeting: A maneuverable reentry vehicle (MaRV) and mid-course guidance deliver ~30-meter accuracy, while a low radar signature and strong EW resistance boost survivability
📹 Rapid launch: Under 15 minutes from preparation to liftoff
📹 Exo-atmospheric maneuvering: Advanced guidance allows the missile to alter its trajectory beyond Earth’s atmosphere, complicating interception
📹 Extreme speed: Powered to reach Mach 16 outside the atmosphere and Mach 8 inside, cutting flight time to roughly 10–12 minutes
📹 Heavy payload: Carries a 1,500-kg warhead across its full 2,000-km range
📹 Multi-target capability: Able to strike up to 80 targets after reaching the target zone
Source @Geopolitics Prime | Iran War Updates
----------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!