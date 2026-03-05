BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
🚀🇮🇷 Enters Khorramshahr-4: Why Israel will come to regret hitting Iran
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10180 followers
5
416 views • 24 hours ago

Iran has launched the Khorramshahr-4 ballistic missile toward Israel, unleashing one of its most powerful medium-range weapons. 

What's known about the missile?

📹 2,000-km strike range: Built to punch through the world’s most advanced integrated air-defense systems

📹 High-precision targeting: A maneuverable reentry vehicle (MaRV) and mid-course guidance deliver ~30-meter accuracy, while a low radar signature and strong EW resistance boost survivability

📹 Rapid launch: Under 15 minutes from preparation to liftoff

📹 Exo-atmospheric maneuvering: Advanced guidance allows the missile to alter its trajectory beyond Earth’s atmosphere, complicating interception

📹 Extreme speed: Powered to reach Mach 16 outside the atmosphere and Mach 8 inside, cutting flight time to roughly 10–12 minutes

📹 Heavy payload: Carries a 1,500-kg warhead across its full 2,000-km range

📹 Multi-target capability: Able to strike up to 80 targets after reaching the target zone

Source @Geopolitics Prime | Iran War Updates

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

