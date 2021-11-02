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Doctor FIRED for Giving Patients Facts About Covid Injection
The New American
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160 views • November 02, 2021
Giving his patients the facts about the COVID19 "vaccines" so they could offer true informed consent ended up costing Dr. Bradley Meyer his job, but that did not bother him. In fact, in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman, Dr. Meyer said that he would rather be in a FEMA camp than take the experimental COVID shot. Another concern from his employer was his willingness to prescribe Ivermectin and other treatments, which he found to be very effective in treating COVID. Now, he is working to create a new healthcare center that will use advanced therapy and treatment options to help patients be healthy.
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the new americancovid vaccine
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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