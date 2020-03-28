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URGENT Update on COVID19 and Bible Prophecy
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70 views • March 28, 2020
This is an urgent update on the COVID19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic that is threatening the whole world, and how it relates to Bible prophecy. Jesus listed pestilences as one of the signs of the times, or, more precisely, the "beginning of sorrows". He specifically said that these beginning of sorrow (including epidemics and wars and rumors of wars) are actually a sign that the end is NOT quite yet. Something worse will come AFTER them. The COVID pandemic could and likely will be solved, bringing peace back to the world. But this is not necessarily good news... because something far more sinister than the coronavirus is looming on the horizon.
This video starts with some things that we announced as early as October of 2019, and includes excerpts from several other videos that we released in November, December, and January. Rather than being out of date, what we said in them is becoming more true with each day that passes.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
CLIMATE. THE FUTURE IS NOW AllatRa TV English Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
BREAKING NEWS - California Statewide ORDER to "STAY IN PLACE" due to Coronavirus. by Steve Vondran Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
FREE GLITCH OVERLAY | VOL.1 by AMH FX Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Blue Screen Car Side Green Screen Footage by HD Green Screen Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Car Front Blue Screen - Green Screen Footage by HD Green Screen Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
California Lockdown | Support During Challenging Times *LIVE* by Guilt Free TV Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
China's coronavirus epicentre records no new cases by
TRT World FAIR USE
Italy’s novel coronavirus death toll surpasses China’s by ABC News FAIR USE
Markets Continue to Rise by Amplify Trading Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
My Modern Minuteman System by AlaskanFrontier1 Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
The Dragon by FTM Graphics Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Xi Jinping, BRICS summit 2015 by Пресс-служба Президента России https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
#Coronavirus alert! The deadly virus is spreading from humans to humans Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
AK47 Everything You Want To Know by Hank Strange Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Water issues hinder fire crews by live show Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Xi Jinping: We Must Face Up by World Economic Forum Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Tsar Bomba Explosion by Jacular (originated from "Tom and Jerry Compilations") Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Fighting Ebola In The Streets by Mike Bova Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
China, hero or villain? | A New Climate Sky News FAIR USE
China coronavirus: Wuhan on lockdown as death toll increases by The Telegraph FAIR USE
#Coronavirus alert! by The Times of India Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Coronavirus surpasses Sars epidemic, rises to 10,000 cases by Sky News Australia FAIR USE
CORONAVIRUS by Som Kaushik Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Coronavirus Hospital by Wellness Consultants Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Parliament is PARALYSED by Conservatives Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
WHO continues to have confidence in China on controlling coronavirus outbreak: Chinese Envoy by ANI News Official
FAIR USE
Presidente chino acepta by NotimexTV Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Coronavirus easy to understand China 2020 by A7Siete TV Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Xi Jinping (2017-07-07) by Пресс-служба Президента Российской Федерации https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BuEnOmkB8wc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wdn8SmWWCgk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yqXSIDqzH0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3bi92jR9nUQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aBChYkV6RdM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fzwr7-LfLWQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-EykFRYWl9Q
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xUiuVjX2ubQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nM1ZzWeshFk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rDJwhbHq-0s
Exposing China's Digital Dystopian Dictatorship by ABC News Australia
FAIR USE
This video starts with some things that we announced as early as October of 2019, and includes excerpts from several other videos that we released in November, December, and January. Rather than being out of date, what we said in them is becoming more true with each day that passes.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
CLIMATE. THE FUTURE IS NOW AllatRa TV English Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
BREAKING NEWS - California Statewide ORDER to "STAY IN PLACE" due to Coronavirus. by Steve Vondran Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
FREE GLITCH OVERLAY | VOL.1 by AMH FX Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Blue Screen Car Side Green Screen Footage by HD Green Screen Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Car Front Blue Screen - Green Screen Footage by HD Green Screen Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
California Lockdown | Support During Challenging Times *LIVE* by Guilt Free TV Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
China's coronavirus epicentre records no new cases by
TRT World FAIR USE
Italy’s novel coronavirus death toll surpasses China’s by ABC News FAIR USE
Markets Continue to Rise by Amplify Trading Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
My Modern Minuteman System by AlaskanFrontier1 Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
The Dragon by FTM Graphics Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Xi Jinping, BRICS summit 2015 by Пресс-служба Президента России https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
#Coronavirus alert! The deadly virus is spreading from humans to humans Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
AK47 Everything You Want To Know by Hank Strange Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Water issues hinder fire crews by live show Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Xi Jinping: We Must Face Up by World Economic Forum Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Tsar Bomba Explosion by Jacular (originated from "Tom and Jerry Compilations") Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Fighting Ebola In The Streets by Mike Bova Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
China, hero or villain? | A New Climate Sky News FAIR USE
China coronavirus: Wuhan on lockdown as death toll increases by The Telegraph FAIR USE
#Coronavirus alert! by The Times of India Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Coronavirus surpasses Sars epidemic, rises to 10,000 cases by Sky News Australia FAIR USE
CORONAVIRUS by Som Kaushik Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Coronavirus Hospital by Wellness Consultants Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Parliament is PARALYSED by Conservatives Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
WHO continues to have confidence in China on controlling coronavirus outbreak: Chinese Envoy by ANI News Official
FAIR USE
Presidente chino acepta by NotimexTV Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Coronavirus easy to understand China 2020 by A7Siete TV Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Xi Jinping (2017-07-07) by Пресс-служба Президента Российской Федерации https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BuEnOmkB8wc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wdn8SmWWCgk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yqXSIDqzH0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3bi92jR9nUQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aBChYkV6RdM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fzwr7-LfLWQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-EykFRYWl9Q
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xUiuVjX2ubQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nM1ZzWeshFk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rDJwhbHq-0s
Exposing China's Digital Dystopian Dictatorship by ABC News Australia
FAIR USE
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