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The U.S. Suffers from Obesity and It Isn't Just Genetics | Drs. Mark and Michele Sherwood | Why Your Health Has Diminished
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102 views • June 07, 2022
Dustin Faulkner broadcasts live from ReAwaken America Tour in Myrtle Beach, SC. Doctors Mark and Michele Sherwood make an appearance on set and get down to the bottom line of your health. Why might you be experiencing nerve problems and how do you fix it? Genetics are important and something you are doing is affecting them.
Follow BFBN on twitter: @dloydfaulk @bf_frontline
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Support independent media:
- Big BOGO sale occurring right now! Use the code BATTLE at checkout to save up to 66% off before the dollar does disappear. Visit https://mypillow.com and https://mystore.com or call (800) 559-7535.
- Become a better version of yourself and join those who succeed in pure and healthy living. Visit https://sherwood.tv/battlefront and get Drs. Mark and Michele Sherwood's free ebook to learn what to do. While you're there visit the store for deeper understanding and supplements to be successful. Hit that Functional Medical Institute. Use the code BATTLEFRONT at checkout on all items.
⁃ I drink the coffee of PATRIOTS and every time I take a sip of that coffee...mmm...It tastes like FREEDOM. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstcoffee.com and catch you later. Drink that coffee.
- Get your ReAwaken America Tour tickets for 10% off using the code BATTLE at https://timetofreeamerica.com or text (918) 851-0102
- Stock up on your medicine cabinet ahead of time and get Dr. Stella's new book, Let America Live with 5 % off using the code BATTLE at https://drstellamd.com
- Get Chris Brugard's revealing documentary about the January 6th events at https://givemelibertynow.org/battlefront and see what is occurring before it's too late.
- Protect your wealth and savings. Find out if investing in gold is right for your family's plan. Visit https://ourgoldguy.com and talk to IRA. Be sure to let him know it was Dustin Faulkner who sent you.
Follow BFBN on twitter: @dloydfaulk @bf_frontline
On GETTR and Frank Social: @BFBroadcasting
On Telegram: https://t.me/BFBroadcasting
Support independent media:
- Big BOGO sale occurring right now! Use the code BATTLE at checkout to save up to 66% off before the dollar does disappear. Visit https://mypillow.com and https://mystore.com or call (800) 559-7535.
- Become a better version of yourself and join those who succeed in pure and healthy living. Visit https://sherwood.tv/battlefront and get Drs. Mark and Michele Sherwood's free ebook to learn what to do. While you're there visit the store for deeper understanding and supplements to be successful. Hit that Functional Medical Institute. Use the code BATTLEFRONT at checkout on all items.
⁃ I drink the coffee of PATRIOTS and every time I take a sip of that coffee...mmm...It tastes like FREEDOM. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstcoffee.com and catch you later. Drink that coffee.
- Get your ReAwaken America Tour tickets for 10% off using the code BATTLE at https://timetofreeamerica.com or text (918) 851-0102
- Stock up on your medicine cabinet ahead of time and get Dr. Stella's new book, Let America Live with 5 % off using the code BATTLE at https://drstellamd.com
- Get Chris Brugard's revealing documentary about the January 6th events at https://givemelibertynow.org/battlefront and see what is occurring before it's too late.
- Protect your wealth and savings. Find out if investing in gold is right for your family's plan. Visit https://ourgoldguy.com and talk to IRA. Be sure to let him know it was Dustin Faulkner who sent you.
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