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Gentleman Jones Barber Shop - Now Accepting Bitcoin Cash (BCH)
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10 views • May 26, 2021
Stephen Jones, owner of Gentleman Jones Barber Shop in North Queensland, is giving his customers the opportunity to pay with Bitcoin Cash (BCH).
“I found the process very easy and simple to set up” said Stephen. He also added “I’d like to invest Bitcoin Cash back into our business and other businesses in the community.”
If your in need of a haircut, have a beard that needs a tidy up or just want somewhere trendy to hang out for a drink, the team down at Gentleman Jones in North Queensland can help you do it all with Bitcoin Cash.
Support our work: https://bitcoinbch.com/donate
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Bitcoin BCH News: https://t.me/BitcoinBCH
Bitcoin BCH Discussion: https://t.me/BitcoinBCHcom
Follow Hayden Otto: https://twitter.com/hayden_otto
Follow Bitcoin BCH: https://twitter.com/BitcoinBCHcom
#Bitcoin #BitcoinCash #Cryptocurrency
“I found the process very easy and simple to set up” said Stephen. He also added “I’d like to invest Bitcoin Cash back into our business and other businesses in the community.”
If your in need of a haircut, have a beard that needs a tidy up or just want somewhere trendy to hang out for a drink, the team down at Gentleman Jones in North Queensland can help you do it all with Bitcoin Cash.
Support our work: https://bitcoinbch.com/donate
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Bitcoin BCH News: https://t.me/BitcoinBCH
Bitcoin BCH Discussion: https://t.me/BitcoinBCHcom
Follow Hayden Otto: https://twitter.com/hayden_otto
Follow Bitcoin BCH: https://twitter.com/BitcoinBCHcom
#Bitcoin #BitcoinCash #Cryptocurrency
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