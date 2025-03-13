FAFO Delaware -- Elon BANKRUPTS Entire State

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Delaware went out of its way to deprive Elon Musk of his $56 billion pay package to prevent ammunition from going to the rebellion against the democrat elites who wanted a stranglehold over America. Now the state is seeing nothing but red ink as major corporations bring their fees and governments to Nevada and Texas.