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Lin Wood Fireside Chat Episode 8 011521
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1232 views • January 16, 2021
L Lin Wood Fireside chat discusses CCP ground game within the United States, fully uncovered by the level of foreign interference in this election, caught us with our pants (almost) down. The battle is throughout our country against both Communist insurgents on the ground disguised as antifa and blm protesters, widely-spread compromised government officials at every level both federal and local, and corporate interests loyal to the almighty dollar. https://rumble.com/c/ThrivetimeShow
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