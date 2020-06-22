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Germanic Tribes, History, and Migrations
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300 views • June 22, 2020
Germanic Tribes, History, and Migrations
#Gematria: Germans = 322 (Satanic) & Judaism = 322 (Satanic)
Source Video: Robert Sepehr, Atlantean Gardens
Prague is the capital of the Czech Republic, historical capital of Bohemia, and once was the main residence of several Holy Roman Emperors. It was an important city to the Hapsburg Monarchy and its Austro-Hungarian Empire, playing major roles in the Protestant Reformation, the and the Thirty Years' War
According to early sources such as the Icelandic sagas, the Swedes were a powerful tribe whose kings claimed descendence from the god Freyr. During the Viking Age, they constituted the basis of the subset known as the 'Rus' people, where we get the word Russian from, also associated with Slavic tribes.
The term German, which are composed of many tribes, but one great ethnic group, literally translates to 'Spear man', 'Gar' means spear, as the spear was the most common of weapons in ancient Germanic society and every free man had at least one.
Swabia's name is derived from that of the Suebi, a Germanic people who, with the Alemanni, occupied part of northern Europe in the 3rd century and formed other colonies. The Suiones (ancestors of modern Swedes) were a North Germanic tribe, originating from the same root as the Suebi, preserved to this day in the name Schwaben (Swabia).
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
• More at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
• Fu*k Facebook, YouTube and Twitter...
#Gematria: Germans = 322 (Satanic) & Judaism = 322 (Satanic)
Source Video: Robert Sepehr, Atlantean Gardens
Prague is the capital of the Czech Republic, historical capital of Bohemia, and once was the main residence of several Holy Roman Emperors. It was an important city to the Hapsburg Monarchy and its Austro-Hungarian Empire, playing major roles in the Protestant Reformation, the and the Thirty Years' War
According to early sources such as the Icelandic sagas, the Swedes were a powerful tribe whose kings claimed descendence from the god Freyr. During the Viking Age, they constituted the basis of the subset known as the 'Rus' people, where we get the word Russian from, also associated with Slavic tribes.
The term German, which are composed of many tribes, but one great ethnic group, literally translates to 'Spear man', 'Gar' means spear, as the spear was the most common of weapons in ancient Germanic society and every free man had at least one.
Swabia's name is derived from that of the Suebi, a Germanic people who, with the Alemanni, occupied part of northern Europe in the 3rd century and formed other colonies. The Suiones (ancestors of modern Swedes) were a North Germanic tribe, originating from the same root as the Suebi, preserved to this day in the name Schwaben (Swabia).
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
• More at: https://www.truthernetwork.com/
• Fu*k Facebook, YouTube and Twitter...
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