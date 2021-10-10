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⁣To Prove my Point: SENATOR RON JOHNSON: IT'S A LIE! JABS ARE NOT FDAAPPROVED!
Anti-Disinformation
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201 views • October 10, 2021
⁣To Prove my Point:
SENATOR RON JOHNSON: IT'S A LIE! JABS ARE NOT FDAAPPROVED! https://www.bitchute.com/video/qusoVvFuzke1/
Friendly Reminder: There are NO FDA APPROVED COVID INJECTIONS Available in the United States.
FOR THE FACT CHECKERS: Show me the document where it states pfizer is NOT CURRENTLY IN EUA, or fuck off.
I called this months ago:
PFIZER VACCINE NOT APPROVED! THEY'RE TRYING TO FOOL US!
24 Aug 2021 https://www.roxytube.com/v/MWrtBN
Pfizer actually was not approved by the FDA, but rather has continued to authorize their drug for emergency use under the EUA.
Read page 2 & the first part of page 12.
https://www.fda.gov/media/150386/download
Even Pfizer has it documented, and revised on Aug 23, 2021 (today), as it only having a permit for emergency use (EUA) of an Unapproved Product.
COVID19 'Vaccine's FDA 'Approval' Debunked There is currently ZERO FDA Approved https://www.roxytube.com/v/XSsWOh
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BTpBkvFvu58k/
FDA Approval Is A Bait & Switch
https://www.roxytube.com/v/qtP99T
Keywords
vaccineselectioncontrolmediamsmfraudmockingbirdmkultrasheeplemindcontrolauditnanotech
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