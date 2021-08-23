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Episode 229: COVID: KIDS IN THE SPOTLIGHT
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53 views • August 23, 2021
Landmark 5G Lawsuit Win; Is Delta or the CDC more dangerous for kids?; School Board Wars Rage On, Dr. Reinold’s take; Del educates on Covid in Georgia; Children’s advocacy group rallies August 21st
Guests: Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr. Stefani Reinold, MD, MPH, and Jackie Schlegel
#TheHighWire #5G #Covid19 #Delta #SchoolBoardWars #DSISD #RaisingHeroes #TFVC #FreedomFight
Guests: Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr. Stefani Reinold, MD, MPH, and Jackie Schlegel
#TheHighWire #5G #Covid19 #Delta #SchoolBoardWars #DSISD #RaisingHeroes #TFVC #FreedomFight
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