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Putin: No world police can stop freedom-loving nations.
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BABYLON TIMEZ
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101 views • June 08, 2022
Putin: No world police can stop freedom-loving nations.

Western nations that try to punish others with economic sanctions are overestimating their strength, Vladimir Putin said at the Eurasian Economic Forum on Thursday.

"More and more countries in the world want and will have independent policies," the president said. "No 'world police officer' can stop this natural global process. No one is that strong."

"They face challenges within their nations, and I hope they realize that this policy has absolutely no prospects," the Russian leader said, referring to the US and its Western allies.
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