Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Glenn: Kanye West is experiencing a mental health BREAKDOWN
69 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 11 hours ago |
Donate

Glenn Beck


Dec 2, 2022


Kanye West is a ‘lost soul,’ Glenn says. But that doesn’t excuse or explain away the horrible things he’s said recently about the Holocaust and Jewish people. Ye is likely in the midst of a mental health breakdown, what he’s saying is INSANE, and the beliefs he has recently expressed are BEYOND wrong. But, Glenn says, Jesus would still give him compassion — even if that’s something WE feel unable to do ourselves…


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zjhk_740TRU

Keywords
current eventskanye westholocaustcrisisglenn beckmental healthbreakdownlost soul

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket