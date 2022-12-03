Glenn: Kanye West is experiencing a mental health BREAKDOWN

Glenn Beck





Dec 2, 2022





Kanye West is a ‘lost soul,’ Glenn says. But that doesn’t excuse or explain away the horrible things he’s said recently about the Holocaust and Jewish people. Ye is likely in the midst of a mental health breakdown, what he’s saying is INSANE, and the beliefs he has recently expressed are BEYOND wrong. But, Glenn says, Jesus would still give him compassion — even if that’s something WE feel unable to do ourselves…





