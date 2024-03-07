Trump's Election Victory Will Turn America into a Police State War Zone (because of Leftist Fascists)

The Natural News Article from Mike Adams
Watch each episode of my new show, Decentralize TV, which features top guests who teach pro-freedom decentralized living principles and skills, at www.Decentralize.TV
Discover more interviews and podcasts each day at:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HRreport
Follow me on:
Brighteon.social: Brighteon.social/@HealthRanger (my breaking news gets posted here first)
Telegram: t.me/RealHealthRanger
Substack: HealthRanger.substack.com
Banned.video: Banned.video/channel/mike-adams
Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@healthranger
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HealthRanger
Bastyon: https://bastyon.com/healthranger
Gettr: GETTR.com/user/healthranger
Rumble: Rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport
BitChute: Bitchute.com/channel/9EB8glubb0Ns/
Clouthub: app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/naturalnews/posts
Join the free NaturalNews.com email newsletter to stay alerted about breaking news each day.
Download my current audio books -- including Ghost World, Survival Nutrition, The Global Reset Survival Guide and The Contagious Mind -- at:
https://Audiobooks.NaturalNews.com/
Download my new audio book, "Resilient Prepping" at ResilientPrepping.com - it teaches you how to survive the total collapse of civilization and the loss of both the power grid and combustion engines.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.