Hellish scenes at Gaza’s Fahmi al-Jargawi School after Israeli bombing - Burned Alive, part 2

INSIDE Gaza school hit by Israeli strikes
Local journo says displaced civilians ‘BURNED ALIVE’
People desperately try to put out the fires.
🚨 Israeli attack on Gaza City school kills over 19 people
The Fahmi Al-Jarjawi School had been serving as a shelter for displaced people. The bombing caused a fire, trapping many people under the rubble.
Hellish scenes at Gaza’s Fahmi al-Jargawi School after Israeli bombing
Palestinian media says dozens killed/injured, including children
School was sheltering displaced civilians at time of strike.
Adding, posted on big Israeli news sites today:
Israel says it wants to ‘OCCUPY’ 75% of Gaza in just 2 months.