Hellish scenes at Gaza’s Fahmi al-Jargawi School after Israeli bombing - Burned Alive, part 2

19 views • 14 hours ago

Israel says it wants to ‘OCCUPY’ 75% of Gaza in just 2 months.

The Fahmi Al-Jarjawi School had been serving as a shelter for displaced people. The bombing caused a fire, trapping many people under the rubble.

People desperately try to put out the fires.

