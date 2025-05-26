BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hellish scenes at Gaza’s Fahmi al-Jargawi School after Israeli bombing - Burned Alive, part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1267 followers
Follow
19 views • 14 hours ago

INSIDE Gaza school hit by Israeli strikes

Local journo says displaced civilians ‘BURNED ALIVE’

People desperately try to put out the fires.

🚨 Israeli attack on Gaza City school kills over 19 people

The Fahmi Al-Jarjawi School had been serving as a shelter for displaced people. The bombing caused a fire, trapping many people under the rubble.

Hellish scenes at Gaza’s Fahmi al-Jargawi School after Israeli bombing

Palestinian media says dozens killed/injured, including children

School was sheltering displaced civilians at time of strike.

Adding, posted on big Israeli news sites today:  

Israel says it wants to ‘OCCUPY’ 75% of Gaza in just 2 months. 


