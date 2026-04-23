SPLC INDICTED! Charged with Funding Extreme Hate Groups | SPECIAL REPORT

Special News Report: The SPLC indictment is absolutely daming. The so-called gatekeeper of hate crimes is accused of stoking the very crimes they portend to fight, including paying Imperial Wizard of the KKK and paying $270,000 to the organizer of the Charlottesville Unite the Right Rally that framed Donald Trump as praising Nazis. The indictment alleges the SPLC ran both sides of the extremism trade—paying informants in extremist groups, who then cause outrages that allow them to raise money. The SPLC funded a large number of false flag “right wing” organizations and events... in other words, Alex Jones was right...again. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/splc-indicted/

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