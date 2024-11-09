Decoding Lies & Intentions, Analyzing Personality & Health Profiles by Frequency w/ Sharry Edwards





Sharry Edwards rejoins the program to share her amazing skills which allows her to hear hundreds of times better than other humans. Her ear is mutated, like a dolphins ear, giving her amazing advanced hearing abilities. She is able to hear a math matrix of frequencies unlike most humans. She shares what it was like growing up with this amazing capability and what her talents allow her to do from diagnosing illnesses to reading lies.Show more



Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further



