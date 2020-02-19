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UFO-Shaped Lenticular Cloud Spotted Near Mt. Shasta!!
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201 views • February 19, 2020
That’s no moon – or a space station, for that matter. A peculiar cloud caught on camera near Mount Shasta has people talking.
Last week, the Shasta-Trinity National Forest posted a photo that featured a large glowing orb set against the picturesque backdrop of Mt. Shasta.
As it turns out, the orb was what’s known as a lenticular cloud – a stationary weather phenomenon that develops on the downwind side of mountains. Mt. Shasta commonly sees lenticular clouds during the winter, officials say.
Last week, the Shasta-Trinity National Forest posted a photo that featured a large glowing orb set against the picturesque backdrop of Mt. Shasta.
As it turns out, the orb was what’s known as a lenticular cloud – a stationary weather phenomenon that develops on the downwind side of mountains. Mt. Shasta commonly sees lenticular clouds during the winter, officials say.
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