© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Coach or Counselor? Discover Which One You Might Need
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • January 02, 2022
“What’s your plan?”
That’s a question almost every addict hates, because the truth is they likely don’t have one—at least not for their personal life. They’re stuck. And although most people think that therapy is the solution, it might not be.
Press play to learn:
The difference between therapy and coaching, and when one should be used over the other
Why a ‘process addiction’ is harder to break than an alcohol or drug addiction
A common difference between people who prefer “upper” as opposed to “downer” substances
Why food addiction is one of the hardest addictions to break
Cali Estes, PhD is a psychologist who specializes in addiction and uses a solution-focused approach to coaching and therapy. She’s also known as the “celebrity addictions coach.”
Rather than rehashing the past, some people need to figure out how to move forward with a plan. Others need to rehash the past in order to figure out the root cause of their issue. Part of Dr. Estes' job is figuring out which category her clients fall into—or whether they fall somewhere in the middle.
She discusses the primary drivers behind any coping mechanism, the importance of distinguishing a problem from a perception, how a situation leads to an action, and so much more.
Tune in and visit https://caliestes.com/ to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
That’s a question almost every addict hates, because the truth is they likely don’t have one—at least not for their personal life. They’re stuck. And although most people think that therapy is the solution, it might not be.
Press play to learn:
The difference between therapy and coaching, and when one should be used over the other
Why a ‘process addiction’ is harder to break than an alcohol or drug addiction
A common difference between people who prefer “upper” as opposed to “downer” substances
Why food addiction is one of the hardest addictions to break
Cali Estes, PhD is a psychologist who specializes in addiction and uses a solution-focused approach to coaching and therapy. She’s also known as the “celebrity addictions coach.”
Rather than rehashing the past, some people need to figure out how to move forward with a plan. Others need to rehash the past in order to figure out the root cause of their issue. Part of Dr. Estes' job is figuring out which category her clients fall into—or whether they fall somewhere in the middle.
She discusses the primary drivers behind any coping mechanism, the importance of distinguishing a problem from a perception, how a situation leads to an action, and so much more.
Tune in and visit https://caliestes.com/ to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.