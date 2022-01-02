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Coach or Counselor? Discover Which One You Might Need
Finding Genius Podcast
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30 views • January 02, 2022
“What’s your plan?”

That’s a question almost every addict hates, because the truth is they likely don’t have one—at least not for their personal life. They’re stuck. And although most people think that therapy is the solution, it might not be.

Press play to learn:

The difference between therapy and coaching, and when one should be used over the other
Why a ‘process addiction’ is harder to break than an alcohol or drug addiction
A common difference between people who prefer “upper” as opposed to “downer” substances
Why food addiction is one of the hardest addictions to break

Cali Estes, PhD is a psychologist who specializes in addiction and uses a solution-focused approach to coaching and therapy. She’s also known as the “celebrity addictions coach.”

Rather than rehashing the past, some people need to figure out how to move forward with a plan. Others need to rehash the past in order to figure out the root cause of their issue. Part of Dr. Estes' job is figuring out which category her clients fall into—or whether they fall somewhere in the middle.

She discusses the primary drivers behind any coping mechanism, the importance of distinguishing a problem from a perception, how a situation leads to an action, and so much more.

Tune in and visit https://caliestes.com/ to learn more.

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Keywords
mental healthmental healingmental health crisis
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