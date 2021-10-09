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Joe Biden is the Truman Show President - Was He and Jill 'Evicted' From the White House in June '21?
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223 views • October 09, 2021
Did Biden ever really move into the White House? That might be a better question to ask.
There has been a lot made lately about Joe Biden using 'studio style movie sets' for staging his Made For TV photo-ops. Recently it was disclosed that Biden used a set (specifically designed and built in the Eisenhower Building across from the White House) to receive his photo-op vaccine booster. Now the question remains is why is Joe Biden using Made For TV Hollywood sets to talk to the World and not speak directly from the White House? Also, Jim Stone posted on his web site today that the supposedly 'Transparent' White House was going to publish 'Visitor Logs' again for Biden's entire First Year in office. The White House started out okay, by publishing the first six months up to June, but has not published any visitor visits since then. Going zero for the past three plus months. Maybe this explains why the White House sits vacant and Biden has to use a TV studio in place of the real White House.
Related Links:
Wayne Dupree
https://outline.com/f5eW8r
https://nypost.com/2021/10/07/president-biden-mocked-over-fake-white-house-set/
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/disclosures/2021/05/07/biden-harris-administration-reinstates-visitor-log-policy-will-be-first-administration-to-post-records-from-first-full-year-in-office/
https://www.whitehouse.gov/disclosures/visitor-logs/
https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/2021.01_WAVES-ACCESS-RECORDS.xlsx
https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/white-house-set-design
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There has been a lot made lately about Joe Biden using 'studio style movie sets' for staging his Made For TV photo-ops. Recently it was disclosed that Biden used a set (specifically designed and built in the Eisenhower Building across from the White House) to receive his photo-op vaccine booster. Now the question remains is why is Joe Biden using Made For TV Hollywood sets to talk to the World and not speak directly from the White House? Also, Jim Stone posted on his web site today that the supposedly 'Transparent' White House was going to publish 'Visitor Logs' again for Biden's entire First Year in office. The White House started out okay, by publishing the first six months up to June, but has not published any visitor visits since then. Going zero for the past three plus months. Maybe this explains why the White House sits vacant and Biden has to use a TV studio in place of the real White House.
Related Links:
Wayne Dupree
https://outline.com/f5eW8r
https://nypost.com/2021/10/07/president-biden-mocked-over-fake-white-house-set/
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/disclosures/2021/05/07/biden-harris-administration-reinstates-visitor-log-policy-will-be-first-administration-to-post-records-from-first-full-year-in-office/
https://www.whitehouse.gov/disclosures/visitor-logs/
https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/2021.01_WAVES-ACCESS-RECORDS.xlsx
https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/white-house-set-design
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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