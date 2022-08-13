White House Caught Demanding Twitter Censor Journalist

Owen Shroyer breaks down the story of the White House being caught pressuring Twitter to ban former New York Times Journalist Alex Berenson for writing the following lines about the Covid shot: “It doesn’t stop infection. Or transmission. Don’t think of it as a vaccine. Think of it – at best – as a therapeutic with a limited window of efficacy and terrible side effect profile that must be dosed IN ADVANCE OF ILLNESS. And we want to mandate it? Insanity.”

Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/how-much-did-the-us-government-pressure-twitter-to-ban-alex-berenson/

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