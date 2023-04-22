YESHAYAHU (ISAIAH) CH43

YAHUAH יהוה YAHUSHA יהושע

IN THE NAME יהושע /יהוה BELIEVE IN YOUR HEART THAT יהוה WILL PROTECT AND BARAK YOU, AND YOUR LOVED ONES, IN THE Name which is Above Every Name, IN THE Name under the heaven given among men by which we need to be saved, IN THE Name of "YAHUAH" הוה "YAHUSHA" יהושע . Let us all Repent, and let each one of us be immersed in The Name of יהושע Messiah for the forgiveness of sins and you shall receive the gift of the Ruach Ha Qodesh, FOR everyone who CALLS ON The Name of יהוה shall be SAVED, and there is no deliverance in anyone else, for there is NO OTHER NAME, and it shall be that everyone who calls on The Name of "YAHUAH" shall be saved, that at The Name of יהושע every knee should bow, of those in heaven, and of those on earth, and of those under the earth, and every tongue should confess that יהושע Messiah is Master, to the Esteem of Elohim the Father, and this is His command, that we should believe in The Name of His Son יהושע Messiah and love one another, as He gave us command, remembering, without ceasing, your work of the belief, and the labor of love, and the endurance of the expectation in our Master יהושע Messiah in the presence of our Elohim and Father, knowing, brothers beloved by Elohim, that you were chosen. To this end we always pray for you that our Elohim would count you worthy of this calling, and complete all the good pleasure of goodness, and the work of belief with power, so that The Name of our Master יהושע Messiah is esteemed in you, and you in Him, according to the favor of our Elohim and the Master יהושע Messiah. And we know that the Son of Elohim has come and has given us an understanding, so that we might know the true One. And we are in the True One, in His Ben יהושע Messiah. This is the true Elohim and everlasting life. This is everlasting life, that they should know You, the only true Elohim, and יהושע Messiah whom You have sent. SHALOM

