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Michiganders give their thoughts on Joe Biden
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18 views • November 30, 2020
Maurice Davis is a Councilman from Flint, Michigan and Jerry Wayne is the union worker who Joe Biden notably called 'full of s---.' They both give their thoughts on the 2020 Presidential Election to Newsmax TV's Chris Salcedo. - via The Chris Salcedo Show, weekdays at 5PM ET on Newsmax TV
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