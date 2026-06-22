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Lebanese sovereignty will be secured - Iranian parliament speaker
Iranian parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said Lebanese sovereignty over its entire territory will be achieved through ongoing talks.
🌏Ghalibaf, who led the Iranian delegation at peace talks with the US in Switzerland, said they would continue until a final deal is reached.
🌏Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier on Monday his country’s army would have “full freedom of action” in southern Lebanon and remain “for as long as it takes” to prevent threats.
🌏He added that Israeli forces have no restrictions on how they act.
🌏Under the US-Iranian framework agreed in the Pakistani capital Islamabad Lebanon is also included in a regional ceasefire that includes re-opening the Straight of Hormuz.