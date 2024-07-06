Metro-Cross (1987, C64)

Metro-Cross is an arcade and sports game origianally developed by Namco for the arcades. It was ported to the C64 by British company Probe Software and published by Epyx (in North America) and British company U.S. Gold (in Europe). It was also released for Amstrad CPC, ZX Spectrum, Atari ST and NES. A fan-made port to the Amiga was released in 2013.

Metro-Cross is about running through obstacle courses in some kind dark future. You have to reach the end of the course within a time limit, otherwise your character gets electrocuted.