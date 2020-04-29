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Police in Colombia between a couple for going against COVID19 Curfew!!
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81 views • April 29, 2020
In #Colombia the Police beats couple for violating quarantine & Curfew orders!! So Instead of stopping and apprehending them they drop sticks and injuring the couple seriously. The brutal repression adds to the abandonment suffered by the poor in the midst of a pandemic.
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