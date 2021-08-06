We Must Fight for Our 2nd Amendment Rights. The Majority is being Punished.

Greensboro SC Citizen Mark Robinson Speaks out about 2nd Amendment Rights.



This was shared by General Flynn on telegram, he stated:

"This short video is a good reminder for all of us “law abiding” Americans. These remarks struck a chord across America and rightly so. We The People have a responsibility to stand up for ALL our constitutional rights and place demands on those we elected to uphold those rights. If they cannot or will not, vote them out of office and find someone with the guts to do the right thing which is to follow the law and our constitution. Most times doing the right thing is a simple application of our God given common sense."



Robinson said: We demonize the Police and make the Criminals the Victims.