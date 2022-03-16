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CrossTalk: Russia Vs. Aliens & Saturn Symbolism?!
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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120 views • March 16, 2022
In this episode of Cross Talk News, Ed and Gillyan talk about the mysterious “UFO” that allegedly blew up a Russian tank trying to attack a Ukraine city.

They also discuss the fact that the month of March has sinister ties to Satan and the planet Saturn.

Watch this full segment to get the updates that you’ve been waiting for!

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