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CrossTalk: Russia Vs. Aliens & Saturn Symbolism?!
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120 views • March 16, 2022
In this episode of Cross Talk News, Ed and Gillyan talk about the mysterious “UFO” that allegedly blew up a Russian tank trying to attack a Ukraine city.
They also discuss the fact that the month of March has sinister ties to Satan and the planet Saturn.
Watch this full segment to get the updates that you’ve been waiting for!
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They also discuss the fact that the month of March has sinister ties to Satan and the planet Saturn.
Watch this full segment to get the updates that you’ve been waiting for!
Willing to sow into everything CrossTalkNews.com is building?
Support our mission by donating through GiveSendGo.com/CrossTalkMission
Get a discount on MyPillow.com, and give toward our work. Use promocode: CrossTalk
Buy storable food through the link below:
www.preparewithcrosstalk.com
Protect your home from solar flares, lightning storms and the wiles of devil, with an EMP Shield. Use coupon code: crosstalk
EMPShield.com
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