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Aussie Nurses ➤ The Vaxxed are Sick and Dying – Targeting Children Next
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723 views • November 15, 2021
This is why they are pushing that everyone gets the death Jab ASAP. When the vaccinated start dropping dead and not the un-vaxxed, they won't be able to say it is from a new “ variant “. . - .
- 𝘼𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙖 𝙁𝙧𝙚𝙚𝙙𝙤𝙢 𝙍𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙮 20𝙩𝙝 𝙉𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧
- 𝘼𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙖 𝙁𝙧𝙚𝙚𝙙𝙤𝙢 𝙍𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙮 20𝙩𝙝 𝙉𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧
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