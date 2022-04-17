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The Covid PRC / LFT Test Show Results That Are Predetermined
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209 views • April 17, 2022
The LFT tests in the video are showing predetermined results, you can check this by shinning a UV / black light over the result bar before using the test. The Covid PRC / LFT test Show results that are predetermined, as the virus never been isolated (basically it does not exist). Dr Stefan Lanka has proved its the method that’s determines the results, not the specimen. It’s The fraudulent tests results that have kept the plandemic going. If dummy’s keep using these tests, we will see increased infection rates, giving the powers that be more reasons for further lockdowns and boosters.
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