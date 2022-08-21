AL JAZEERA: 21AUG22 - Can a Nuclear Disaster at Zaporizhzhia Be Averted?

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Fears are increasing of a disaster at Europe's largest nuclear facility. Shelling has intensified around the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine. Moscow and Kyiv blame each other for the attacks.
Russia controls the facility but Ukraine is operating it. How much of a risk does the conflict pose? And is a disaster worse than Chernobyl imminent? Fears are increasing of a disaster at Europe's largest nuclear facility.
Shelling has intensified around the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine. Moscow and Kyiv blame each other for the attacks. Russia controls the facility but Ukraine is operating it.
How much of a risk does the conflict pose? And is a disaster worse than Chernobyl imminent?
Presenter: Laura Kyle
Guests
Andrei Fedorov: Former Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia
Hanna Shelest: Security Studies Program Director at Ukrainian Prism
Robert Kelley: Former Director at the International Atomic Energy Agency
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