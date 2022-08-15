Interview with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: Fauci’s dark background

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The Americans became sicker than ever before, although they are spending more money for “health” as any other nation. The health outcome of the Americans is the worst among all industrialized nations. The interview with with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
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