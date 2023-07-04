Bases News Sayed Mahmoud Noah

Announcing a new Egyptian speaker from the Bases project.
Sayed is a former inspector of Antiquities in Egypt, former head of Archaeological Documentation Department in Luxor.
He has seen clear secrets, misnamed as "errors" in Egyptian art and sculpture. A clear message that explains how the solar disc turned. But the earth had!
Sayed is due to speak at a future BASES2023, and plans to present his works in public speaking engagements
