Bases News Sayed Mahmoud Noah

Announcing a new Egyptian speaker from the Bases project.

Sayed is a former inspector of Antiquities in Egypt, former head of Archaeological Documentation Department in Luxor.

He has seen clear secrets, misnamed as "errors" in Egyptian art and sculpture. A clear message that explains how the solar disc turned. But the earth had!

Sayed is due to speak at a future BASES2023, and plans to present his works in public speaking engagements

