Live UFO chat with Paul --088- Secureteam 10 New Claims + other UAPs + Paranormal

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming up - Claims of UFOs near Sun Again analyzed by Paul and Updates on Paranormal and more [00:02:00] (1c) Pauls chit chat waiting for others to pop along. [00:03:00] (1d) My thoughts on Climate Change. forbidden topics.... [00:07:20] (1e) Apologies about cursing and bad words and reasons why they were said on the side chat voice last time. [00:14:00] (1f) Energy Oil and Tesla and JWST findings. [00:33:00] (1g) Pauls secrets of the past he can never repeat as its very disturbing stuff and re-cap of Neo-N's threats. [00:38:00] (1h) Border control and Bees. [00:41:00] (1i) Mandela - Effect Pauls views. [00:44:12] (2) Main Topics begins - More Paranormal and Debunking Pauls Own Paranormal claims. [01:01:00] (2b) Debunking the EMF meter audio as camera audio artifact cos of design of the circuit alarm not being muted fully? [01:02:20] (2c) 18wheels EVP Paul enhanced it with Audacity. Now hear a faint 2 words spoken. [01:14:00] (2d) Paul isolates the 2 words of EVP and suggest its saying Get-Ya [01:17:00] (2e) Paul figures hes got the soft running on wrong screen LOL [01:39:00] (3) thirdphase (ofmoon fakes) got another episode with copyright claim using license music for Background. My Chat live 67. so now lost side chat on it muting it out and 1-2 dollars income from ads even though its FAIR USE. [01:44:00] (4) GUFON and TPOM promoting a 100 percent ilama balloon as 98 percent balloon but could be a UFO with colors meaning what atomsphere is can use..and in distance could it be what navy pilots were seeing... WTF.. lies and noise in UFOLOGY!! [02:05:00] (5) Relook at the green bottle hot air balloon.. 18 wheels talks about he saw one looked same disappear but Im 100 percent sure TPOM is a balloon. [02:23:00] (6) Break down Secureteam 10 Latest BS noise about a dot passing the sun and a odd moving out of focus dot passing the SUN. What he didnt tell his fans! [02:40:00] (6b) Tyler repeat old debunk moon footage of Nuke Power Plant and Triangle shaped crater and so on. [02:59:00] (6c) Fake news on a small impact on later impact crater being a ALIEN BEACON! [03:22:40] (6d) The Reddit post he stole content from turning it into a UFO and ignoring the expert comments on it that stated it was either mercury and satellite with the 2nd one being most likely a out of focused bird. Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout is now HERE! (https://youtu.be/LmOPdnOQ7Xs) cheers Paul. All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** Find all ways to donate here including monthly options That do NOT take 30 percent of the donation like google does! https://theouttherechannel.wordpress.com Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here ( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item which goes towards production costs) https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/ Thanks to the Following Paul S. (Music) Free Music Archive (creative commons music) Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3 sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2 Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3 Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit. ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting

