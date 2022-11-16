Live UFO chat with Paul --088- Secureteam 10 New Claims + other UAPs + Paranormal

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels
Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)
(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted!
(rough time locations)
[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show
[00:01:00] (1b) Coming up - Claims of UFOs near Sun Again analyzed by Paul
and Updates on Paranormal and more
[00:02:00] (1c) Pauls chit chat waiting for others to pop along.
[00:03:00] (1d) My thoughts on Climate Change. forbidden topics....
[00:07:20] (1e) Apologies about cursing and bad words and reasons why they were
said on the side chat voice last time.
[00:14:00] (1f) Energy Oil and Tesla and JWST findings.
[00:33:00] (1g) Pauls secrets of the past he can never repeat
as its very disturbing stuff and re-cap of Neo-N's threats.
[00:38:00] (1h) Border control and Bees.
[00:41:00] (1i) Mandela - Effect Pauls views.
[00:44:12] (2) Main Topics begins - More Paranormal and Debunking Pauls Own Paranormal claims.
[01:01:00] (2b) Debunking the EMF meter audio as camera audio artifact
cos of design of the circuit alarm not being muted fully?
[01:02:20] (2c) 18wheels EVP Paul enhanced it with Audacity. Now hear a faint 2 words spoken.
[01:14:00] (2d) Paul isolates the 2 words of EVP and suggest its saying Get-Ya
[01:17:00] (2e) Paul figures hes got the soft running on wrong screen LOL
[01:39:00] (3) thirdphase (ofmoon fakes) got another episode with copyright claim
using license music for Background. My Chat live 67. so now lost side chat on it
muting it out and 1-2 dollars income from ads even though its FAIR USE.
[01:44:00] (4) GUFON and TPOM promoting a 100 percent ilama balloon
as 98 percent balloon but could be a UFO with colors meaning what
atomsphere is can use..and in distance could it be what
navy pilots were seeing... WTF.. lies and noise in UFOLOGY!!
[02:05:00] (5) Relook at the green bottle hot air balloon.. 18 wheels talks
about he saw one looked same disappear but Im 100 percent sure TPOM
is a balloon.
[02:23:00] (6) Break down Secureteam 10 Latest BS noise about a dot
passing the sun and a odd moving out of focus dot passing the SUN.
What he didnt tell his fans!
[02:40:00] (6b) Tyler repeat old debunk moon footage of Nuke Power Plant
and Triangle shaped crater and so on.
[02:59:00] (6c) Fake news on a small impact on later impact crater being a
ALIEN BEACON!
[03:22:40] (6d) The Reddit post he stole content from turning it into a UFO
and ignoring the expert comments on it that stated it was either mercury
and satellite with the 2nd one being most likely a out of focused bird.
Paul warps up for the night....
cheers Paul.
