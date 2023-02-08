Did THIS man force Biden to OWN UP about China's spy balloon?

Glenn Beck





Feb 7, 2023

President Biden and the Pentagon now claim they knew about China’s spy balloon after all. So, why then didn’t they inform the American people? Thankfully, Montana resident Chase Doak captured the balloon perfectly. He joins Glenn to describe the moment he witnessed it in the sky and took the now-viral picture that potentially forced Team Biden to finally OWN UP about the Chinese surveillance balloon floating through our skies…





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AGLbVCqelG4