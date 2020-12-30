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Hospitals around the World remain EMPTY - here's the PROOF
The Prisoner
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215 views • December 30, 2020
Share Link for Non Brighteon-friendly sites : https://tinyurl.com/ybvthxhf

It's time to let go of your family members, including brothers, sisters, cousins, aunts and uncles. That also includes every one of your friends who insists on remaining asleep and keeps pushing the Communist agenda of wearing a mask and social distancing in the face of what? .....FEAR.
They have all been brainwashed by the corrupt media and have no idea what is actually going on in the world.
Even though we keep showing them the proof time and time again, these zombie like dummies remain oblivious to reality.
They would rather remain in the dark and push their narrative of a real pandemic when in fact there is no pandemic, only FEAR pushed daily by their television at news time with new cases, cases, cases.
Go to Google and type in 'three digits', whatever '3 numbers' you like followed by 'new cases'.
The result is the same every time as you keep seeing the same numbers that you just typed in.
There are so many clues including this video which was shot in England late December, 2020 during one of the worst covid outbreaks in history .....supposedly ...... at least that's what they want you to believe .... when there is actually No Outbreak, No 2nd Wave .... just Empty hospitals all around the world. No one can enter the hospitals because if they do like in this video, you would learn the truth.
Let them get tested ....let them take the vaccine ..... only then will they maybe wake up when they become deathly ill.
And even then, they probably will blame their illness on you for not wearing your flimsy, ineffective Commi mask.
Wake Up your very STUPID Sheeple!!

Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/U2NVms7iAEKV/
wil paranormal
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fake pandemicplandemicempty hospitalscovid hoaxscamdemiccovid-19 lies
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