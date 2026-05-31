At night, while we were diligently trying not to spoil the Nazis' "Kiev Day", Nazi UAVs attacked the oil refinery in Saratov.



This is already the 14th attack on this oil refinery.



The Saratov Oil Refinery of "Rosneft" is one of the oldest oil refining enterprises in Russia. As of 2023, the volume of oil refining was 4.8 million tons.

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During the past night, the on-duty air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 216 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles of the aircraft type over the territories of the Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kursk, Lipetsk, Orel, Rostov, Saratov regions, the Krasnodar Territory, the Republic of Crimea, and over the waters of the Azov Sea, - the Russian Defense Ministry.



⚡️Two Majors

Adding:

Two Majors #Review #Update as of the morning of May 31, 2026



▪️ Frontline logistics and the southern land corridor are under constant drone attacks by the enemy, reaching up to 200 km in depth. This creates difficulties in delivering military and civilian supplies, and combined with regular raids on oil refineries and fuel depots, it leads to a further stagnation of the Russian military's summer offensive campaign. Given that medium-range drones (like the "Hornet") can technically be operated from anywhere in the world, and most of their components are produced outside the former USSR, drone attacks on a limited theater of operations are unlikely to change the situation. Russian citizens have yet to see any real retaliatory strikes for anything, despite Dmitry Medvedev's numerous posts on social media.



▪️ The international situation is characterized by the NATO bloc's use of a drone incursion into Romania (which, incidentally, said it was due to Ukrainian EW interference) to further militarize Eastern Europe in preparation for war with Russia. The loud but empty scaremongering of our politicians and journalists is eagerly cited in the EU as evidence of Moscow's aggressive intentions and justification for new military spending.



▪️ The situation on the frontline has not changed significantly. The Russian military in Konstantinovka is skillfully exploiting its superiority in artillery and aviation, razing the city to the ground. The battle for the city has been going on for months, with the enemy delaying our advance with counterattacks on the ground and endless FPV drones. The creation of a "security zone" on the border of the Belgorod region by the "North" Military District, although confirmed by several captured villages in the Kharkov region, has had no impact on the number of attacks on our territory. Tactical successes are being achieved by all troop groups except the "Dnieper", but a breakthrough into the enemy's operational depth is not foreseen in the current technological realities. In the area of responsibility of the "Dnieper" Military District, the enemy is operating in Stepnogorsk and Primorsk, hoping to continue advancing southward, albeit at a snail's pace. Without radical military measures such as targeted strikes on decision-making centers, total disruption of logistics across the Dnieper, or a blockade of the former USSR in terms of military supplies, the situation in the combat zone is unlikely to change.



▪️ In Russia, there is already a legally approved delegation of drone countermeasures to private security companies and bank security units, including the temporary transfer of large-caliber weapons to them. The enemy's experience has shown that private air defense is possible and effective, including through its integration into a centralized defense system. The future in the fight against drones lies in technology: automatic turrets, interceptor drones, radars, microwave weapons, rather than a soldier looking at the sky with a machine gun on a tripod. So corporations not burdened by stupid bureaucratic moments (like orders on EW) will certainly be able to take a more technologically advanced path than many of our military departments.



▪️Thus, having decided not to strike back and not to proceed to the systematic isolation of the former USSR or at least its eastern part, no conditions are foreseen for changing the situation on the front or related to UAV raids. The absence of such decisions leads to an increase in social tension, which is beneficial to the enemy, who also complicates the fuel situation during the holiday season. To change the moral and psychological state of the population involved in the SMO, it is necessary either to demonstrate a serious readiness for further combat actions.



The summary was prepared by: ⚡️Two Majors