Moment of Incoming: Iran's attacked with cruise missiles, the video was shot in Iraq.

The moment of Iran's attack with cruise missiles, the video was shot in Iraq.

Catchup on posts from previous videos.... Cynthia

Newest info:

New York Times: Dozens of attacks were carried out by American aircraft from bases in the Middle East and from one aircraft carrier.

Prime Minister Netanyahu decided to change the operation's name - the operation's name: "The Lion's Roar"

⚡️Tehran is preparing for retaliatory measures, the response will be crushing, an Iranian official told Reuters.

⚡️ Iranian media: The targets of the strikes in Tehran were the building of the Ministry of Intelligence, the Ministry of Defense, the residence of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran