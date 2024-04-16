Create New Account
US Marine Scott Ritter As an American I am SCARED over what’s about to happen Redacted News
Published 20 hours ago

Mirrored Content 
Israeli officials now say they're going to strike deep inside Iran, NYTimes says Israel will strike in 48 hours. What will Joe Biden do? US Marine Scott Ritter says this is a time to be scared about what happens next.

