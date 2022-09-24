Create New Account
DEET & ZIKA - Mike Adams -
CrazyPablo
Published 2 months ago |
ZIKA FILES DEET - Mike Adams The Health Ranger - https://www.brighteon.com/00000000-0000-0000-0005-827883438001

The Health Ranger Science Channel -

Natural News - Eating ORGANIC is a form of SELF LOVE -https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=W8FP-z1I7Nk&list=WL&index=105

Glyphosate and Autism -

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=9oRdgRfifwo

 Mount 2 News - Glyphosate & GMO Dangers - https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=lLnKf3ws0h8&t=604s

Health Ranger Store -
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/healthrangerstore

I wish that youtube did not delete his other immensely informative science & health videos
 Yt Channel Chemistry Lectures By Prof. I. Z. Khan -https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCeyf7bV3FQbh5VO5P5cJWQQ

Fox News - Greenerways Organics' chemical-free bug repellent promotes health, repels bugs -

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=cMyRCdwA3c4&list=WL&index=219&t=313s

( https://archive.ph/wip/HsHYL )
The Chemical Sensitivity Podcast -https://www.chemicalsensitivitypodcast.org/1970633

For Educational & Informative Purposes Only.
Not Medical Advice , Please Consult A Licensed Physician. Many Essential Oils & Common Foods & Supplements Are Harmful/Lethal To Pets Please Consult A Licensed Veterinarian & Do Research Before Directly Or Indirectly Exposing Any Substance To Pets.
