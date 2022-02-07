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INDOCTRINATION FROM THE MOMENT THEY CAN TALK. WHY IS THIS EVEN ALLOWED? - 266
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100 views • February 07, 2022
Indoctrination From the Moment They Can Talk. Why Is This Even Allowed?
LowellSchool.org in DC forced kindergarteners in this private school to march around with BLM signs and chant “Black Lives Matter”
P.S. HOMESCHOOL YOUR KIDS. School choice...the ability to take your education tax dollars to the school of the parents' choice or apply to homeschooling or homeschool co-ops is the only way out of this sh*t show
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LowellSchool.org in DC forced kindergarteners in this private school to march around with BLM signs and chant “Black Lives Matter”
P.S. HOMESCHOOL YOUR KIDS. School choice...the ability to take your education tax dollars to the school of the parents' choice or apply to homeschooling or homeschool co-ops is the only way out of this sh*t show
🚨JOIN & SUPPORT US ON LOCALS: https://petesantilli.locals.com/support
🚨We’re Now On FOXHOLE LIVE! https://pilled.net/#/topic-detail/334950
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
🚨GET EVERYONE YOU KNOW TO: http://FrankSpeech.com
🚨Support Us By Going To FrankSpeech.com & Get Deep Discounts on MyPillow Products By Using Promo Code: PETE
🚨 The Pete Santilli Show - 24/7 Stream - Live at 8am & 6pm EST http://petelive.tv
🚨 Telegram Show Page: https://t.me/thepetesantillishow
🚨Telegram Chat: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete
🚨GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli
🚨CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/PeteSantilli
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
🚨Z-Stack - Save 5% using Promo Code PETE at https://zstacknow.com
✅ Pete Santilli LIVE! https://rumble.com/PeteLive
✅ The Pete Santilli Show Archives https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow
✅SBN News Clips https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips
✅Pete Santilli Show Guest Interviews https://rumble.com/c/PeteSantilliInterviews
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