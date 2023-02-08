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Del BigTree at the HighWire
Feb 7, 2023
Nearing 30 million views, Project Veritas’ undercover video of a Pfizer contractor admitting to dangerous lab work with SARS-CoV-2 to create new strains for the purpose of cornering the vaccine market. Hit the ground running with this unfolding story.
POSTED: February 6, 2023
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v28kq1u-project-veritas-catches-pfizer-contractor-on-hidden-camera.html