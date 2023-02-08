Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PROJECT VERITAS CATCHES PFIZER CONTRACTOR ON HIDDEN CAMERA
70 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Del BigTree at the HighWire


Feb 7, 2023


Nearing 30 million views, Project Veritas’ undercover video of a Pfizer contractor admitting to dangerous lab work with SARS-CoV-2 to create new strains for the purpose of cornering the vaccine market. Hit the ground running with this unfolding story.


POSTED: February 6, 2023


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v28kq1u-project-veritas-catches-pfizer-contractor-on-hidden-camera.html


Keywords
healthproject veritasmedicinedel bigtreehighwirecontractorhidden camerapfizersars-cov-2dangerous lab worknew strainscornering vaccine market

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket