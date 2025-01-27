China Preparing For What?

"The Chinese are stockpiling resources – food, fuel, and materials – to help it endure a protracted conflict with the US. Is this something to be concerned about? If China wants 120 days of stockpile, good for them, but it’s not going to help." Peter Zeihan "China...prepping...most of it above ground, become very expensive targets." Samsara Reports China is not preparing for war. It's our theory that China is preparing for another Carrington Event. What was the Carrington Event? It was an X80 Flare from the sun that melted out electric infrastructure in 1859. These solar flare events occur every 150 to 200 years. We're due! If another Carrington Event occurs, you will be required to prep for about 120 days of food and other items before our infrastructure restarts. Enter: Pandemonium!