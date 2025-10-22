BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Ultimate Microsoft PowerToys Guide – The Free Upgrade That Supercharges Windows
geekyhacks
geekyhacks
13 views • 1 day ago

Level up your Windows game with Microsoft PowerToys! Explore these free, powerful tools that boost productivity, streamline your workflow, and make Windows 10 & 11 faster, smarter, and more efficient. Completely free to download and use!

Get PowerToys from the Microsoft Store

https://apps.microsoft.com/detail/xp89dcgq3k6vld?hl=en-US&gl=BD

Get PowerToys from GitHub

https://github.com/microsoft/PowerToys


#powertoys #powertoystutorial #powertoyswindows #powertoysfeatures #powertoysmicrosoft #powertoys2025 #powertoysinstall #advancedpaste #alwaysontop #awake #colorpicker #cropandlock #fancyzones #filelocksmith #findmymouse #imageresizer #keyboardmanager #mouseutilities #peek #powerrename #powertoysrun #quickaccent #screenruler #shortcutguide #textextractor #workspaces #zoomit #windows10 #windows11 #microsoft #geekyhacks #ai #tech #computer #pc #tipsandtricks

aitechmicrosoftcomputerpcawaketips and trickswindows10windows11geekyhackspower toyspowertoys tutorialpowertoys windowspowertoys microsoftpowertoys 2025powertoys installalways on topcolor pickercrop and lockmage resizerkeyboard managermouse utilitiespeekshortcut guidetext extractor
Chapters

0:00- Intro/Explanation

0:57- How to Download and Install PowerToys

3:36- Advanced Paste

10:23- Always on Top

12:46- Awake

15:23- Color Picker

18:21- Crop and Lock

20:32- FancyZones

25:06- File Locksmith

26:33- Mouse utilities

28:59- Image Resizer

31:23- Keyboard Manager

34:06- Peek

35:59- Power Rename

41:30- PowerToys Run

42:43- Quick Accent

43:55- Screen Ruler

45:53- Shortcut Guide

46:58- Text Extractor

48:21- Workspaces

50:42- ZoomIt

