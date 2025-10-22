The Ultimate Microsoft PowerToys Guide – The Free Upgrade That Supercharges Windows

Level up your Windows game with Microsoft PowerToys! Explore these free, powerful tools that boost productivity, streamline your workflow, and make Windows 10 & 11 faster, smarter, and more efficient. Completely free to download and use!

Get PowerToys from the Microsoft Store

https://apps.microsoft.com/detail/xp89dcgq3k6vld?hl=en-US&gl=BD

Get PowerToys from GitHub

https://github.com/microsoft/PowerToys





