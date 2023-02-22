Blind Christians

November 6th, 2022

Have you unknowingly slipped into the religious spirit of a Pharisee? Jesus said the church of Laodicea needed eyesalve, which is painfully true for Christians today! Don't fall into ditches of false doctrine, pray for God to open your eyes for wisdom and revelation."Let them alone: they be blind leaders of the blind. And if the blind lead the blind, both shall fall into the ditch." Matthew 15:14





Article: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/restoring-america/equality-not-elitism/survey-of-collegians-casts-serious-doubt-on-americas-future