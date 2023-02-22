Create New Account
Blind Christians
Fire & Grace Church
Published Yesterday |

November 6th, 2022

Have you unknowingly slipped into the religious spirit of a Pharisee? Jesus said the church of Laodicea needed eyesalve, which is painfully true for Christians today! Don't fall into ditches of false doctrine, pray for God to open your eyes for wisdom and revelation."Let them alone: they be blind leaders of the blind. And if the blind lead the blind, both shall fall into the ditch." Matthew 15:14


Article: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/restoring-america/equality-not-elitism/survey-of-collegians-casts-serious-doubt-on-americas-future

biblejesuschurchscripturelukewarmdean odle

