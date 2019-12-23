Flat Earth and the Bible

I discuss how Flat Earth unlocks the scriptures and we go over 15 of over 240 verses that references a flat unmovable Earth built on pillars under the Firmament which contains the stars.



I am not going to become a Flat Earth focused channel, but I do believe it's important to understand the choices you make when you read scripture. If you believe the Bible is Holy Spirit inspired Truth, then if scripture says it you should believe it.



If you choose not to take scripture literally on this point, you are choosing a path where you are personally trying to decide what YHVV really meant. I humbly point out that YHVH is capable of saying what He means and meaning what He says. If the human hand writing something down made a blunder, I believe that Abba would have corrected it. So if you want to believe that anything uncomfortable about scripture is "poetic language" you are free to do so, just understand this is a choice you are making.



Flat Earth is not a Salvation topic, however, I don't believe we should be separating scripture based on what we think is important and what isn't. Salvation is supposed to be the beginning of your journey with Abba Father. It's not the end all be all though. You are supposed to be walking out your faith with fear and trembling. Fear (reverent awe) of YHVH is the beginning of wisdom. Torah is attempting to be obedient because we love our creator and want to respect Him and His kingship. Understanding how deeply we have been lied to and that the adversary has been trying to hide God from us for 7,000 years is a painful experience. Living the lie is comfortable and familiar. I'm sorry it hurts, but knowing YHVH is worth it.



*** The math is 8 inches of curve per square mile. I quoted it incorrectly. Thanks to the subscriber who alerted me!